A TOWN council is offering residents the opportunity to pick up free bird boxes for their gardens.

Ferryhill Town Council recently purchased 100 bird and bat boxes from Ferryhill based Endeavour Woodcrafts CIC, who provide a day service for adults with learning disabilities and mental health issues, offering training in the art of woodwork and crafts.

The town council will be situating bird and bat boxes in the town’s parks, with boxes also being donated to local schools via Approach Too and the school ambassadors.

To encourage people to do their bit to help protect local wildlife, residents are being offered 70 bird boxes free of charge on a first come first served basis.

Window cleaner Paul Gray, from business Window wizard, offered his services free of charge to help install the bird boxes around the town.

To claim a bird box or be assisted with installation, contact the town hall - bird boxes will be limited to one per household.

Mr Gray said: "As a Ferryhill resident I am thrilled to be able to assist my local community by helping to install bird boxes around the town, and in doing so help to encourage and protect birds during the nesting season."

Town Mayor and Councillor Joe Makepeace said: “Ferryhill Town Council is delighted to be able to offer local residents and schools the opportunity to pick up free bird boxes to help protect local wildlife.

"I would personally like to thank Endeavour Woodcrafts for producing the boxes and Paul Gray for kindly helping to install them free of charge around the town.”

Although bird boxes are free, donations can be made at Ferryhill Town Hall, with all money raised going to Endeavour Woodcrafts CIC.