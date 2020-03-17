A POETIC pensioner who published her first book to help others battling an incurable disease has donated the proceeds to fund vital research.

Velma Dixon, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease five years ago, released Velma’s Verses, a book of around 40 poems which reflect life and its ups and downs.

The Ferryhill resident was encouraged to write the book by her husband Colin – who also lives with the disease – and was supported by town councillor, Peter Atkinson.

Following the release of the book, Mrs Dixon found out that her great great grandfather, Richard Watson, was known as ‘The Teesdale Poet’ and said she was proud to carry on his legacy.

She has now raised £2,500 from sales and donated all the proceeds to Parkinson’s UK.

At the time of the book release, she said: “We’ve sold about 50 books already and I’m really pleased.

“I’m following in the footsteps of my great great grandfather – who knows I could be known as ‘The Poet of Ferryhill’ in the future.”

Cllr Atkinson, added: “Velma is an extremely talented lady whose determination has carried her ambition through, a real credit to Ferryhill."

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition which causes problems in the brain and gets worse over time.

Symptoms of the disease include involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement, stiff and inflexible muscles.

Other signs can also include depression and anxiety, balance problems, loss of sense of smell, problems sleeping and memory problems.

The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the UK is about 145,000.

Mrs Dixon hopes the money raised will lead to new treatments, and one day a cure for the illness.

She handed over the cash cheque at a special presentation held last Wednesday at Parkinson’s UK Darlington branch.

She said she would like to thank everyone who has bought her book and urged anyone who would like to know more about Parkinson’s disease or who has any concerns, to get in touch with Parkinson’s UK.

The charity helpline is a free and confidential service providing support to anyone affected by Parkinson’s and can be contacted on 0808-8000303 or emailed at hello@parkinsons.org.uk

For more information about the organisation or to make a donation to their ongoing projects visit parkinsons.org.uk/donate online.