AN EASTER tradition is to return to a County Durham town this April.

Ferryhill Town Council announced that it will once again be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for local School children, at the Surtees Doorstep Green at Ferryhill Station, during the Easter Holidays.

The free event which will be aimed at primary school children will be held on Thursday, April 9 from 11.00am to 2.00pm and will include free face-painting and an Easter Egg Hunt. All children completing the activity will receive a free Easter Egg.

There will also be a chance during the event, for participants to take part in two competitions; one to guess the name of the giant soft toy, and the other to guess the number of eggs in the jar. A small charge of 50p per guess will apply.

Mayor of Ferryhill Joe Makepeace said: “This event follows on from the success of last years Easter Egg Hunt, which was organised to celebrate the installation of new play equipment at the Doorstep Green. The event proved so hugely popular that the Town Council has added it to its Annual Programme of Events. Ferryhill Town Council is looking forward to hosting the event, and would like to invite local school children and their families to join in all the fun, and take part in the Egg Hunt.”

For more information contact: Karen Younghusband on 01740-652157