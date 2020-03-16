AN app designed to improve access to housing association services is proving a success.

Over half of Livin tenants are now regularly using the app to access vital services and more than 130,000 transactions take place online every year.

Livin launched the app to give tenants the ability to manage their tenancy when they want, where they want using whichever device they choose. It is a secure online tenant portal giving 24/7 access to vital services including reporting repairs, booking appointments, checking rent accounts and changing important contact details.

Roslyn Littledyke, head of customer experience and service improvement, said: “We are continuously aiming to provide brilliant customer experiences at every contact. Most people now expect easy and convenient access to services and an instant response. The Livin App provides exactly this."

Audrey Howard, a Livin tenant and app user, said: “I’ve been using the app for years now, the best thing for me is how easy it is to report a repair. I don’t have to phone up to get in touch, I can use the App to access Livechat and can talk to someone straight away."

Livin tenants who want to download the app can visit livin.co.uk