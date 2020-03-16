A WOMAN who began supporting a cause close to her heart by buying a charity pin is preparing to power walk around London, Edinburgh and Iceland to raise funds.

Wendy Hall, from Spennymoor, will take on a triple marathon organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, wearing specially decorated bras.

The Three Land challenge sees walkers completing three MoonWalk overnight marathon events in four weeks, covering a total distance of 78.6 miles.

She will start with The MoonWalk London on Saturday, May 16 then head to Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, on Saturday, June 6 for The MoonWalk Scotland.

The final stage of the journey will see challengers head across the ocean for The MoonWalk Iceland on Saturday, June 13, to take part in a Summer Solstice Marathon, in the Northern Hemisphere.

Ms Hall is motivated by her mother and late grandma, who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the same year, 17 years ago.

She said: “I first heard about Walk the Walk when I bought a bra pin badge at the Junior Great North Run, and then saw a documentary Victoria Wood presented about The MoonWalk London. I loved the thought of walking the streets when everyone else was in bed. Due to my family history, raising awareness of breast cancer and the support available was something that was very important to me.”

In 2006 she completed the inaugural Scotland walk.

“I suppose it all started with a bra pin badge,” she said.

“Since The MoonWalk Iceland started ten years ago, I thought it looked amazing and I knew I wanted to take part. I knew I could only afford to take part once, so promised myself that if I did The MoonWalk Iceland, I would do the Three Land Challenge.

“This year is my 50th birthday so I thought why not do it as part of my celebrations.”

Ms Hall has already completed ten MoonWalk Scotland events, one MoonWalk London and one other event for Walk the Walk and has fantastic memories of events over the past 14 years.

She said: “I’m looking forward to all three MoonWalks for different reasons, but The MoonWalk Iceland has to be what I’m looking forward to most. Firstly, because it looks like an amazing place, and secondly because I’m going alone and I’m looking forward to making new friendships. I have a mixture of feelings about completing three marathons in a month– I am excited, scared, but ultimately I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“To raise my sponsorship money, I have had a quiz night selling pin badges. I am planning a pink party in April with entertainment and stalls with a tombola, raffle, cakes and sweets.

“I will be wearing a different bra for each MoonWalk event that makes up The Three Land Challenge. I enjoy crafts when I have time, so I look forward to finding out the theme of The MoonWalks each year so I can think of bra decorating ideas.”

For more information or to sign up for a Walk the Walk event visit walkthewalk.org