A PETITION calling for better road safety measures at a crossroads has been signed by hundreds of people.

Teacher Louise Robinson started the online campaign after her car was written off in a crash at Kinninvie, near Barnard Castle.

Within a week it has gathered more than 850 signatures from residents of Teesdale, motorists and cyclists who all agree action is needed to prevent further collisions.

Miss Robinson, of Holwick near Middleton-in-Teesdale, said: "I've lived in the dale all my life, I've always known it as a dangerous junction.

"Family friends have had accidents there, when I was hit it had been less than a week since a crash and there was another accident last Wednesday.

"I started talking about it and people said 'seriously, something needs to be done', I felt I had to do something."

The 24-year-old had been driving herself and four passengers to Darlington Railway Station to get a train to York when her car was hit by a van at the B6279 crossroads at about noon on Saturday, February 22.

She and friend Kayleigh Toms, who was sitting behind the driver's seat, were hurt so went to Darlington Memorial Hospital to be checked.

Her Nissan Micra, only bought last year, was written off.

She said: "Me, my boyfriend, brother and his partner and a really good family friend were in the car – my parents said their whole world was in that car.

"For a long time I've driven that road every day but we are all nervous of travelling it now."

The crash was reported to police and Miss Robinson has met with Durham County Council highways officers to discuss the road.

Inspector Ed Turner said: “We will always work to ensure the public are kept safe and following unfortunate collisions at the Kinninvie junction, we are pleased to see our partners coming together to draw up an action plan to address the public’s concerns.

“Whilst measures will help drivers considerably, we would also like to remind motorists to use extra caution at this junction and slow down as they approach it.” Brian Buckley, Durham County Council’s strategic highways manager, said: “We have been made aware of a recent collision at Kinninvie crossroads. From what we understand, this is first accident to happen at the junction since it was subject to a road improvement scheme in 2015/16.

“Following a site meeting with a local councillor, residents and the family, we are intending to make further improvements to highlight the presence of the crossroads and improve road safety.”

Miss Robinson said she has spoken to people who, despite road markings and signs, do not know which road has the right of way.

She also believes that satellite navigation systems fail to warn motorists driving from Barnard Castle, on Billy Lane, that they have to give way to traffic on the B6279 Moor Lane and those travelling from Woodland to stop at the junction.

She said: "There is something about that road that seems to not make it obvious that it is a crossroads, who needs to stop and who needs to give way.

"There are five signs from the Barnard Castle side, a stop sign from Woodland and slow painted on the road.

"But still too many accidents happen.

"I'm planning to send the petition to our MP Dehenna Davison soon and hope she can help bring about change.

"I'd urge anyone travelling in the area to follow the road and signs, to take care and not be led completely by satnav."

Miss Robinson, who teaches at a primary school in Newton Aycliffe, said there has been 'amazing support' for the petition from across the county.

She intends to keep the petition live on change.org until the middle of next week, hoping to reach 1,000 signatories before sending it to Bishop Auckland MP Miss Davison.