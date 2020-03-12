A GROUP of dedicated fundraisers made a flying visit to a health and wellbeing organisation to gift two donations.

Shildon's Busy Bees presented two cheques totalling £500 to the Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP), in Newton Aycliffe.

The charity champions raised £300 for the PCP’s ‘Dive In’ appeal, which is raising money to refurbish the on-site hydrotherapy pool.

The pool has been in operation for more than 20 years and is a lifeline for many people providing therapeutic benefits.

A further cheque was presented donating £200 to Options, a day service that supports adults with learning and physical disabilities, providing 68 day places.

The service helps members to develop everyday skills, confidence and independence.

Carol Gaskarth, PCP chief executive said: “We are extremely grateful to the numerous local champions like Busy Bees that continue to support our charity through donations and volunteering. "Their generosity enables us to deliver a range of activities to support health, wellbeing and learning for all to our local communities."

For more information about the health and wellbeing organisation or to support the cause call 01325-321234 or email enquiries@pcp.uk.net