HUNDREDS of walkers and dogs of all shapes and sizes are expected to take part in the Great British Dog Walk this weekend.

The event, which supports the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, will be at Raby Castle, near Staindrop, in County Durham on Sunday, March 15.

This year will be the sixth time the charity, which trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds and reduce isolation in the hearing impaired, has held the event but the first at Raby Castle.

There will be two walk options – either 8km or 3km routes to suit dog owners, families, single walkers, organised walking groups and those who simply want to meet lots of dogs and get a bit of exercise for a good cause.

Other activities will include hearing dog stalls, demonstrations and a fun dog show.

The walk is sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the day.

Walkers can get themselves or their dogs sponsored to raise money to help train hearing dog puppy Oscar over the next two years. It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life.

Karen Bell, from County Durham, is one of the people from the area who is currently benefiting from a hearing dog.

Karen was born with very narrow ear canals and underwent a series of operations to widen them but the surgery didn’t work.

Her hearing has got worse over the years and she now has a bone-anchored hearing aid. She and hearing dog Vimmie became a partnership four years ago.

Karen said: “I thought I was coping, but it really hit home just how vulnerable I was when I was away on a training course with a previous employer and had to stay in a hotel overnight. I’d advised staff I was deaf and I was there with colleagues but when I went down to breakfast I was asked if I’d heard the fire alarm earlier that morning as they’d all had to evacuate? No I said, I’m deaf remember! Oh well, it was only a false alarm was the response – good job I thought! I dreaded going away after that.

“Then when Vimmie came into my life, it was just such a relief to know he was there to alert me to all those sounds I miss. Even with my hearing aid in, I don’t always hear the doorbell, but Vimmie does and he always lets me know with a quick nudge and then guides me to the door.

“He’s given me such a confidence boost and I’m never really alone now. I’m so grateful to Hearing Dogs and am now doing my bit to give something back and spread the word about this fabulous charity by volunteering as a speaker, with Vimmie too, of course.”

Carina Hummel, director of audiology operations at Specsavers, which supports the Great British Dog Walk, said: “The Great British Dog Walk is an excellent way for people to have fun, get some exercise, meet like-minded people and perhaps most importantly, meet lots of cute dogs while supporting a good cause.

“If every person who walked the Great British Dog Walk raised just £10 by getting themselves or their dog sponsored the charity could fully train another dog to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds that they would otherwise miss and help them to leave loneliness behind.

“We’re so proud of our involvement in the Great British Dog Walk and the fact that it helps to transform the lives of deaf people. We’re very much looking forward to the walk at Raby Castle and hope lots of people in the area will come along and show their support.”