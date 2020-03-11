A PUBLIC exhibition is to be held to showcase proposals for the regeneration of a derelict steel works abandoned in 2008 after 144 years of continuous operation.

Regeneration specialist BXB is asking the people of Wolsingham to comment on their proposed masterplan for the derelict 14-acre site that blights the east side of the pretty Weardale village.

An exhibition at Wolsingham Town Hall on March 19 and 20 and will show the proposed layout of a new housing-led development on the site and ask the public for their comments.

Gary Goodman of BXB Wolsingham Ltd said: “This is the culmination of many months’ work. We’ve commissioned reports from planners, architects, ecological consultants and specialists in ground conditions to better understand the site’s opportunities and constraints. Our proposals have been informed by these and the site’s topography.”

The derelict 14-acre site, is largely covered by hard-standing ground adjacent to the River Wear.

Following the consultation any amendments deemed necessary will be made to the proposals prior to submission to Durham County Council.

More than 1,200 homes and businesses have received a leaflet inviting them to the event at the town hall.

Mr Goodman added: “We want as many people as possible to come to the Town Hall and let us know what they think, this is their community and we want our proposals to improve the town as best they can.”