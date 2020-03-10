A RESIDENT of a care home has reached the milestone age of 108, making her the oldest resident at the home.

Nora Wright celebrated her birthday yesterday with a Sunderland football theme at Barrington Lodge Care Home, in Bishop Auckland, wearing the team shirt.

She was born in South Wick, Sunderland, in 1912, and married her husband Fred in 1938 after meeting him in domestic service.

In 1939 they had a son, Tony, and when her husband returned from the war they had a daughter, Theresa, in 1946, and later three grandsons, Andrew, Robin and Jeffrey.

Tracey Lyons, senior nursing care assistant, said: “Nora is our oldest resident, she has been at Barrington Lodge for 11 years.

“Nora tries to be independent despite sight and hearing loss.

“She is very much loved at Barrington Lodge, by all the staff, she appreciates everything we do for her.

“Nora follows her faith and has good determination to keep going, she must have very good genes.

“In Nora’s lifetime she has witnessed so many changes including 21 prime ministers, four monarchs and two world wars.”

Mrs Wright said: “I thank you all for your thoughts and kindness.

“I didn’t think I was a special lady, I don’t know why you made all this fuss. The world goes on.

“I appreciate being able to live with so many lovely people.”