A BUSINESS in Willington has been the victim of fly-tipping and vandalism for more than two months.

Mydentist in Commercial Street, Willington, has reported various problems to the police and Durham County Council.

It has been plagued by incidents since the end of December, however, problems have been on the increase in recent weeks.

Last week, the lock on the gates to the property's backyard was unscrewed and removed.

After the lock was replaced, the gates were then ripped off the hinges over the weekend, and smashed.

A spokesman from Mydentist said: “Since December we have had an issue with household waste being fly-tipped and vandalism to the gates at the rear of the practice. We are in touch with the council and the police.”

A police spokesman said: “We have been alerted to reports of criminal damage in Commercial Street, Willington.

“The gates at the rear of a property are believed to have been pulled off at some point over the weekend. Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 206 of March 9.”