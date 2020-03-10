A CRICKET club's beloved traditional tea hut has been given a much-needed makeover.

Etherley Cricket Club, near Bishop Auckland, issued a plea for help to save the building last summer because it was being damaged by damp and rain pouring n through the leaky felt top.

At the end of 2019, the hut was closed because it became unusable.

But supporters chipped in to refurbish the facility which was officially reopened on Friday, by club officials and Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison who lives in the village.

The only renovation work the club had to fund was replacement windows, as everything else was done for free by local businesses and volunteers.

David Wallis, from the club, said: “We’d like to thank C A Roofing and APL Joinery who fitted it free of charge, the supply of paint by a local resident, and all the volunteers who have helped out in many different ways including the people who donated over £110 on our JustGiving page.”

Whilst the hut has new roof, club officials still want to add cladding to the building to better protect old photographs from water damage and preserve the furniture longer-term.

Mr Wallis added: “We are also looking for any local businesses to sponsor us or donate cladding to add the finishing touches to the tea hut roof.”

Joiner Adam Lyall, who worked on the roof, said: “I did it all for free because I thought it was best to put my time back into the club.

"I used to play cricket here and so did my dad, they trained me up so I’m giving something back.

"It seemed like it had had its glory day, but people come back and revive things, now it’s on its way up again which is great.”

Etherley CC is one of the oldest cricket clubs in the world and has been going for more than 150 years.

Ms Davison said: “Living in High Etherley, I know how much important the club is to the village and for a long time they have been calling for the tea hut to be done. It is fantastic that it finally has been done and people have come together with time and resources to help, which is great.

"The club puts a lot of effort into helping children and it’s a great community place. One of my fondest memories is an Irish music night held here at the club. It is great to see the historical photos back on the wall and protected from the elements.”

The club is looking forward to making use of the hut from the start of the new season.

In preparation it will hold its annual Cricket Force day, at which residents can help tidy the ground, from 11am on Saturday, March 28. All children who help will get a Cricket Force t-shirt.