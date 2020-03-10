IN celebration of International Women’s Day, the Mayor of Bishop Auckland, Councillor Joy Allen, hosted a fundraising event organised to shine a light on inspiring women and entrepreneurs in the region.

The reception was held at the Park Head Hotel, in Bishop Auckland and saw leading women including Chief Constable of Durham Constabulary, Jo Farrell, take to the stage for a series of powerful talks.

Cllr Allen said: “I asked Chief Constable Jo Farrell to speak at this event not long after I became mayor in 2019 and Jo had become Durham’s first female Chief Constable when she took over from Mike Barton in 2019.

“It’s hard to imagine what a long way we have come since the appointment of Edith Smith who was the first female police officer in 1915. It took a further 80 for a woman, Pauline Clare to achieve the rank of Chief Constable. In fact the Metropolitan Police only appointed their first female commissioner, Cressida Dick in 2017. As Durham’s Chief Constable Jo now proudly leads one of the highest rated forces in the country.

“International Women’s Day was a real opportunity to showcase local talent and achievements of people who live and work within our community and our speakers certainly stepped up to the mark with their accounts which demonstrated the value of friendship, faith, relationships and belief in their aspirations.”

The event was also organised to raise money for the Mayor’s charity, The Angel Trust, which works to provide support to the people of County Durham.

Reverend Eileen Harrop of St Mary’s Church, in Gainford, and St Andrew’s Church, in Winston, is also an entrepreneur and was one of the women speaking on the day, she said “The indefatigable spirit of women is rightly valued, women’s endeavour and achievement celebrated in a still challenging world that constrains and sets false limits on us.

“There was energy and anticipation amongst the many who attended the event at the Park Head Hotel and from their conversations as they departed, we know they were glad to have joined in the celebration.”

Also among the speakers was business owner and artist Gillian Arnold.

The Bishop Auckland resident runs the Gillian Arnold Boutique and sells homeware, gifts and jewellery from her shop on Post House Wynd, in Darlington.

She said: “I was honoured and humbled to be included as an inspiring woman from this area and be surrounded by a group of amazing women, all with their own inspirational stories, making an impact on their town and region."

The event invited female entrepreneurs in the region to showcase and sell their products.

All together more than £650 was raised for The Angel Trust charity thanks to the International Women’s Day event.

For more information about the organisation visit angeltrust.co.uk online