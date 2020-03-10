WORLD Book Day was extra special at one school, which used the global celebration of reading and publishing to declare its new library officially open.
Children and staff at Ingleton C of E Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters on Thursday – which included staff as crayons from the book The Day the Crayons Quit which class one studied recently – and started using its refurbished woodland-themed library.
Pupils shared their ideas for the library during school council meetings and helped plan the overall design, pick furniture and order books they wanted on the shelves.
Headteacher Karen Whitaker said: "Reading is at the heart of our curriculum and the entire school is delighted with the library. A huge thank you must go to parents and Friends of Ingleton School for all of their help and fundraising support. It’s been a real community effort.”
Lauren Dominick, literacy coordinator, said: “As a school we are currently promoting a love of reading and the new library has been designed to give the children the opportunity to choose their own books so that they can not only read for pleasure but for purpose too.
"We are hoping that are new library will also be used weekly by our toddlers and their families, allowing them to borrow books and encouraging a love of reading from an early age."
The school nursery has places for two to four-year-olds and its Toddler Group is open to the community on Fridays, 9.30am to 11.30am.