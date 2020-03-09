A SINGING session at a community arts centre will give people the chance to put their vocals to practice.
Singing for Fun at The Witham, in Barnard Castle, will take place on Wednesday March 18, from 2pm to 3.30pm.
Sarah Gent said: "Everyone can sing – however much we might protest – meaning it is the most accessible form of music making.
"It can also play a vital role in improving our health, well-being and social life.
"If you are 55 or over, come along to our monthly singing session led by local musician and singing teacher Jane Ford."
The cost of the sessions is £2 including a hot drink.
It is not necessary to pre-book for this event, however the centre advises to be notified of attendance for an estimation of turnout.
To book tickets or find out more call 01833 631107 or visit ticketsource.co.uk/thewitham/t-yvqxno