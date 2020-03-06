A BOXING club has been given a cash boost thanks to a small grants fund.

Bishop Auckland Boxing Club was awarded £2,500 from the Gaunless Gateway Big Local Small Grants Fund to buy new boxing bags.

The grant application requested money to replace equipment which has been used for about 20 years.

The application also highlighted the need to encourage more people to achieve coaching status, to allow the club to meet demand and grow further.

Matty Stephenson, head coach at the club, said: “This is absolutely massive for our club. We have 60 plus members that come along to ‘Kids and Keep Fitters’ as well as our ‘Carded Boxers’ three times a week. The support from local residents on the panel making decisions about how to spend funding in our own area, will allow us to train in much improved facilities for years to come”.

The Small Grants scheme is about providing much needed funds to small groups in the community in an effort to make a positive difference to the area.

Lee Brownson, of the Gaunless Gateway Partnership, added: “Over the last few years we have allocated almost £150,000 in small grants to around 80 projects and this award of £2,500 to Bishop Auckland Boxing Club is another example of the money being used at grass roots level. The club is an excellent example of the amazing work that is going on in our community."

For further information about Bishop Auckland Boxing Club call Mr Stephenson on 07972-718793.