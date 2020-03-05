YOUNGSTERS tested their maths skills at a challenging event aimed at raising GCSE grades.

Children from Greenfield Community College – which has sites in Newton Aycliffe and Shildon have engaged in the ‘Mathsplosion’ event as part of the Advanced Maths Support Programme.

The event, held at Durham Sixth Form Centre, is aimed at Year 9 and 10 students to help achieve excellence in mathematics through challenges, games, puzzles and teamwork.

The group of students from Greenfield Community College took part in workshops around problem solving, using A Level maths content including imaginary numbers, graph theory, platonic solids and magic squares.

Mrs Middleton, director of improvement in maths at Greenfield Community College said she was delighted with the performance of students, she said: “We had a really interesting day and I was exceptionally proud of our students who really engaged with all aspects of the day and were a credit to themselves and school.”