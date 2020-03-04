BRASS enthusiasts are being invited to a concert at Locomotion in Shildon, taking place on Saturday, April 25.

The concert will feature the NASUWT Riverside band which is ranked 22 in the world.

Organisers said an exciting program has been devised, that will feature work from George Allan and Thomas Bulch, artists from the 1920s.

Both were employed at Shildon Wagon works, which now stands Locomotion railway museum .

The pair left employment as a blacksmith and engineer to follow their passion of writing band marches and rousing music band renditions – some of which will be played during the performance including The Knight Templar.

Bulch moved to Australia and was responsible for writing a piece called, Crailee better known as Waltzing Matilda.

These renowned bandmasters were born only 15 months apart, only a couple of streets away in a young Victorian town of New Shildon.

An obituary to Bulch, in the Australian band and Orchestra news in1930 states: “His work will remain in the minds of those who knew him as a musician and a man. His coming to Australia gave new life to band work, and thus has passed a great benefactor to the musical world.”

The 35 piece NASUWT Riverside band will play against the backdrop of locomotives alongside a display of unionist and miners banners.

The event hopes to show from the middle of the nineteenth century pit banners were used to unify and rally the communities of the coal fields, although there are no longer any working mines in the area organisers say the banners still hold pivotal historical significance and pride of the roles in which the miner sought solidarity .

The display of the banners will be at Locomotion from Monday, April 20 until Monday, May 4, both parking and entry is free from 10pm to 4.30pm.

A concert organisers said: "I am very excited to have been involved in the preparation of this unique brass band concert at Locomotion.

"The event links to an amazing exhibition of a collection of mining banners, a symbol of one aspect of the region's wonderful industrial heritage.

"The concert is to be performed in one of the spectacular sheds at Locomotion, a place devoted to telling the incredible story of how our region was at the heart of the development of the rail industry. How better to celebrate our region's unique culture, than to tell the story through a brass band concert? It's superb that we have been able to engage one of our region's finest bands to perform at this very special place.

"In the second half of the concert, NASUWT Riverside band will include to superb pieces recently commissed by them, which reflect our region's history."

The event starts at 7.30pm and doors open at 6.45pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be bought by calling 01904-685780 between between 10.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Sunday.