A CARE home in Crook has improved its rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Bradbury House in Crook was previously rated as good and has now achieved an outstanding rating. The care home, which specialises in nursing physical disabilities, was inspected by the CQC in early December and the newest report published last month gave the home a glowing report.

There are five key targets that the CQC uses to determine the rating of an establishment. Bradbury House achieved a good rating for its safety, effective care team and the team's responsiveness. It scored outstanding for having a well led team and caring staff.

The CQC report also said that: “The whole staff team were incredibly enthusiastic and passionate about the services they provide. The staff are committed to making a positive difference in people's lives.”

The home has 23 young adults in its care with physical difficulties and requirements.

Manager Sonia Stockdale said: “I am so proud of everyone and I just want to say a big thank you to them all for being part of the team.

"I know we have our ups and downs and hard times, but we also have very many good times and this is all down to you all.

"Social care is far from an easy job.

"Please keep on doing what you do, so many people are depending on us.”