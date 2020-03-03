A CHURCH choir is in need of more volunteers to help keep running.
The Singing the Faith choir from Cockton Hill Baptist Church has been going for more than five years but is in need of new members to keep it afloat.
The current choir has ten members, but the choir struggles to perform and sometimes has to cancel when someone is ill.
The choir needs enough members so performances can go ahead every Friday. The group sing hymns in the church and regularly visit care homes to perform and also sing for chartable occasions.
Pamala Nodding-Scott a member of the choir said: “We have a friendly social atmosphere, there’s a lot of lonely people who can sing and this is who we want.”
The choir is also looking for someone can play the keyboard or any instrument.
Tea and coffee is provided and the choir is open to people coming to sit and listen.