A CHURCH is preparing to hold its annual charity day which this year will support Northumbria Blood Bikes.
Etherley Methodist Church, in High Etherley, near Bishop Auckland, will host the event on Saturday, March 14 from 10am to 4pm.
It will include morning coffee, light lunches and afternoon teas, a cake stall, raffle and tombola. A fully flagged blood bike and rider will also be in attendance. Car parking is available and will be sign-posted.
Money raised will go towards the lifesaving charity which provides out-of-hours delivery of blood, samples, and other urgent and emergency items to hospitals and health centres across the North East, as well as the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
The bikes and cars carry bright reflective livery and have special carriers to transport blood, plasma,breast milk, samples and associated products, safely and securely and the free services is provided by volunteers.