A DETERMINED band of supporters braved the cold and wind to scale Roseberry Topping to raise awareness of rare diseases.
Saturday was national Rare Diseases Day and a group of more than 40 adults, children and dogs climbed Roseberry Toppin in support of County Durham teen Kyran Richmond.
Kyran, 16, has Juvenile Batten disease and is the only child in the North-East with his strain of which there is no cure.
He met the walkers before they took on the Roseberry challenge as his increasing mobility problems meant that he could not take part himself.
Cheryl Ellis, of the Kyran Richmond Fundraising Group, said: "We all reached the top and had our dance to 'Superstar' and 'Don't Stop Believing' as these are Kyran's songs."
She added that although the weather was very cold and windy it was nothing compared to what Kyran goes through as he climbs and fights battles every day, always with a smile on his face.