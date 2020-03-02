A FILM about local people and places is to be premiered in Stanhope.

Weardale People and Places, Past and Present tells the story of Weardale through film, photos and audio. The project was made by the people of Weardale about what life was like and is like now featuring drone shots of the landscape. The film is sponsored by the Northern Heartlands commission and National Lottery funded along with Digital voice which supports people to make creative digital media and specialise in putting people in touch with the past of their area. The project has also been supported by a history club at Stanhope community centre to bring in photos, digitise them and use them in the film as well as access the archive of Weardale and Beamish museums.