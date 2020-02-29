YOUTHS have been using catapults to damage homes, businesses and bus stops near Bishop Auckland.
Police in the town say there have been a number of such incidents in the past– mostly along the Tindale to West Auckland corridor, on retail parks and at a large number of bus stops in St Helen Auckland.
A spokesperson said: "We believe that groups of youths have been using catapults to fire ball bearings at their targets causing significant amounts of damage.
"A number of investigations are still ongoing and positive action will be taken towards anyone found responsible."
Parents and guardians are urged to be aware of where children are, what they doing and whether they could be using a catapult to cause harm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bishop Auckland Neighbourhood Police on 101.