A MUSIC society has released details of its 2020 season.

Bishop Auckland Music Society will host a concert by Katherine Bryer, on oboe, and Irena Radic, on piano, including works by Schumann, Rachmaninov and Poulenc amongst others.

The society will commemorate VE Day on Friday, May 8 with Trio Anima in a concert which celebrates work by Debussy, Faure and Telemann.

Other concerts include acclaimed pianist Joseph Haviat on Friday, June 12; cellist Jamal Alijev and pianist Maksim Stsura on Friday, July 17 and The Meraki Duo on Friday, September 4.

All concerts begin at 7.30pm and take place in Bishop Auckland Methodist Church, opposite Bishop Auckland Hospital.

Tickets are available from Brotherton’s Music or from Brian Varley 01388-606075, priced at £14 in advance or £15.50 on the door.

Season ticket price £58 are also available from Mr Varley.