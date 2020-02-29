RESIDENTS who have been without a Post Office on their doorstep for nearly two years have been delivered some good news after their village was added to a new mobile route.

A mobile post office will start to visit Hunwick, where the old branch shut in 2018, from Monday, March 23.

The travelling Post Office is ran from a special vehicle and will be operated by the postmaster for Tow Law, who already provides a mobile Post Office service to 15 rural communities like Hamsterley and Tow Law.

The service will visit Oxford Street, Hemlington Square, on Mondays, from 4.15pm to 5.15pm, and Fridays, from 1pm to 2pm.

Durham County Councillors Olwyn Gunn and Fraser Tinsley welcomes the news but said a permanent branch would be better.

The former Post Office building has been sold and has now been turned into a house. The built-in post box was removed and a new one installed across the street from the former site.

A Post Office spokesperson said the mobile service provides the best possible solution to restore services to the community.

Ian Murphy, Post Office change manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to Hunwick. A mobile service is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to smaller communities.”

A spokesperson added: “We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.

"However, The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on location for the mobile stop, days and opening hours before arrangements are finalised.”

Cllr Gunn said: “Since the closure of the Post Office in Hunwick we’ve been working with members of the community to have a Mobile Post Office stop in the village. The closure of the Post Office was a huge blow to residents as it was well used and part of village life.

"I live in Hunwick and used it regularly. Having a mobile Post Office will make it easier for people to make bill payments and to send those special cards for birthdays and other anniversaries, to send parcels and important communications. It will improve the everyday lives of residents. It’s a welcome service and definitely meets a local need but a permanent Post Office was good place for people to chat.”

Cllr Tinsley added: “The loss of Hunwick Post Office was a major blow to the village and the return of this vital service is long overdue. Bus services to facilities in Bishop Auckland and Willington are limited.

"What is needed is a permanent post office. in the short term a mobile post office will ensure that the service is maintained for villagers and is welcomed.”

Comments can be made online at postofficeviews.co.uk with branch code 319309, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, by telephone on 03452-660115 or textphone 03457-223355. Consultation closes on March 24.