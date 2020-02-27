BOOKWORMS and literature fans can take advantage of a good bargain at a town hall’s book sale.

Durham County Council’s library service is holding a Durham Town Hall Book Sale where a massive stock of withdrawn surplus library books will be available to buy at a reduced price.

There will be thousands of books on sale covering almost every genre from picture books for under-five’s to adult fiction and non-fiction.

Bargain hunters will find books on crafts, coins, castles, as well as CDs and DVDs.

The book sale will be held on Friday, February 28, from 11am to 3pm, and Saturday, February 29, from 10am to 3pm.

Councillor Joy Allen, Cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism said: “Our library service has thousands of books on almost every subject imaginable, ready to find new owners at our book sale.

“From topics of interest to your next page-turner, there is plenty on offer for readers to find their next great book to dive into.

“Shoppers are warned to bring a sturdy bag as there are plenty of bargains to be had.”

For more information about Durham County Council’s libraries and services available, visit www.durham.gov.uk/libraries