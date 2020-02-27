MOUNTAIN rescue team gained a boost this week after receiving a cheque from a local school.

Wolsingham School raised more than £2,000 for Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain team.

The charity was chosen by students as the school's charity of the year for 2019 and the money was raised from a number of sponsored sporting competitions and activities, with the main focus being Charities Day in July.

Volunteers Tom Deakin, Gabriel Damaszk and Mike Needham visited the school to accept the cheque and show some of the students the kit they use as part of a rescue situation.

Mr Needham is also an operational search dog handler and took his search dog Tarn along with him to demonstrate how useful search dogs are as part of the team.

A number of the students are involved in either the Combined Cadet Force, Fire Cadets or Police Cadets at school where they learn skills to ensure that they are ready for life beyond secondary education.

Mr Needham said: “We’d like to thank all of the students and staff at Wolsingham School for their fantastic effort in raising £2,133. It is with generosity such as this that our team is able to continue to serve our local communities.”

The rescue team consists of about 50 volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and provide a rescue service for the whole of County Durham from the dales to the coast.

The team responds to between 40 and 50 requests for help every year.

Wolsingham headteacher Jonathan Ferstenberg said: “We are delighted to be able to support Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue from our fundraising in school. The volunteers do an amazing job, making sacrifices in their personal and professional life to provide emergency support across Durham.”