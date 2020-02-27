A CRICKET club hopes to drum up support for the new pavilion and community facility it wants to build after its old one was destroyed in an arson attack.

Spennymoor Cricket Club has been raising funds and working on plans to rebuild its pavilion following the devastating fire on the town gala day in July, 2018.

Sports pavilion in Spennymoor gutted by suspected arson

In partnership with Spennymoor Town Council, the club has commissioned a proposal which will see a new community facility created on its site at St Paul’s.

The building is designed to be a sustainable take on the traditional cricket pavilion, built from converted shipping containers, costing about £162,000.

As well as being home to the cricket club on matchdays, the club wants to make the pavilion and the wider cricket ground available to other community groups as a function venue for meetings or group activities.

The building would include a kitchen, changing rooms, a first aid room and DDA-compliant toilet facilities and a main function room.

The council, which owns the site, has already agreed to top up the £68,709 insurance payout to £71,000 and the club has managed to raise more than £11,000 through a series of events and donations from the community.

Campaign for new Spennymoor Cricket Club gets off to flying start

Sport England, which helps increase access to sport for people and communities across the country, has also made an 'in principle' offer of £50,000 towards the project but, in order to secure that cash, the club now needs to demonstrate that the public and other sports and community groups back the scheme.

Club president and Spennymoor Town Councillor Ian Geldard said: "This is great news, as this would bring us very close to achieving the total needed to go ahead with the project.

"The grant is subject to us presenting Sport England with copies of letters of support from other community groups interested in using the site.

"We’ve already got a couple, but we’re hoping that by publicising the project wider, we can attract more support.

"At this stage, we’re not asking for any commitment that groups would definitely use the pavilion for their activities, only that they are in support of the project and see the potential in being able to use the facilities in the future."

Any organisations that want to show their support can send letters to Cllr Geldard at Spennymoor Town Hall, DL16 6DG, or contact him via Facebook messenger or email ian@iangeldard.co.uk

"I am confident that we will be able to secure the further £30,000 for the project if we are successful with our application to Sport England," added Cllr Geldard.