TRAVEL agents helped raise more than £4,000 for The Ellen Timney Foundation to help sick and underprivileged children in the region.
More than 200 people attended a gala dinner for the charity last June, at which Hays Travel in Sedgefield sponsored the raffle and donated a £200 holiday voucher prize which raised £2,055 on the night. The Hays Travel Foundation has now announced it will match-fund that amount, taking the total to £4,110.
Branch manager Julie Ann Humphrey said: "This is our 14th year supporting the Ellen Timney Foundation and I am delighted to say that the charity is going from strength to strength. Once again the event raised a significant amount of money and we are delighted to have contributed to that."
Jane Morgan, chairman of The Ellen Timney Foundation, said: “Once again we are truly grateful of the continued support of Julie Ann and Hays Travel, Sedgefield. We are a small charity supporting local sick and disadvantaged children. The Ellen Timney Foundation was set up in memory of my mam, who lost her battle with cancer.
"The money from Hays Travel will be used locally to support children with anything from school uniforms, specialist equipment unavailable on the NHS and sadly, beds and bedding.”
The Hays Travel Foundation has so far donated nearly £1m to registered charities and good causes as the company encourages colleagues to support and contribute to their local communities.