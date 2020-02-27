TRAVEL agents helped raise more than £4,000 for The Ellen Timney Foundation to help sick and underprivileged children in the region.

More than 200 people attended a gala dinner for the charity last June, at which Hays Travel in Sedgefield sponsored the raffle and donated a £200 holiday voucher prize which raised £2,055 on the night. The Hays Travel Foundation has now announced it will match-fund that amount, taking the total to £4,110.