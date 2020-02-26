TWO students from the Chikara Dojo of Kyokushin karate, based in Spennymoor were successful in winning titles of best male and best female competitors during a weekend of gruelling challenges.
The Celtic Challenge took place at the Cultibraggen Camp near Comrie, in Scotland, and was hosted by Kyokushin legend Shihan Martin Marlborough and his team in their specially designed dojo.
Black belt 1st dan Kenzie Williams won the women’s title and green belt Bradley Clark scooped the men’s.
Chief Instructor, Adam Walker said: “I am extremely proud of our students for doing so well in this challenge. I am particularly pleased that two of our students won it, as it is not easy to pass the gruelling tests to be crowned Celtic Warrior.”
Students from the club are preparing for the Scottish Open Championships that will take place in April.
To sponsor competitors or find out about training and family sessions search for Chikara Dojo Kyokushin Karate Club IKON on Facebook or call or text Mr Walker on 07713-411198.