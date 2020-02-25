YOUNG footballers are to compete for chance at Wembley after being crowned winners of a prestigious tournament.

Spennymoor Town FC was represented by the under 11 boys from Ox Close School and stormed to victory in a national schools’ competition. The tournament was held at The Brewery Field back in November 2019 and secured them a route in the North East finals.

The boys overcame school teams representing Hartlepool United, Darlington FC, Harrogate Town, Gateshead and York City at Soccer Domes in Hartlepool. They were unbeaten throughout the tournament and were crowned North East Champions.

They will now go into the regional finals to gain the privilege of competing at the home of English football, Wembley.

Spennymoor was also represented by a team of under 11 girls from Toft Hill School, who won the chance to represent the club back in November.

Andy Lowe, Head of Academy at Spennymoor Town Youth FC, said: “Both Ox Close and Toft Hill primary school teams have represented themselves, their parents, their schools and Spennymoor Town exceptionally well.

We are extremely proud of all of the children and are delighted that their efforts have been recognised on the regional stage."

“For the Ox Close team to be crowned North East champions of a tournament as prestigious as the National League Trust Cup is a remarkable achievement and I’m sure they’ll represent us just as well again in April for the chance to play at Wembley.

“To have reached this stage is something the children will remember for years to come and I would like to thank the teachers, pupils and parents of both Ox Close and Toft Hill Primary Schools. Whilst the trophy might read ‘Spennymoor Town’, it is the pupils and teachers from these schools who deserve the credit for their hard work and commitment.

“They will be special guests at a future National League North Spennymoor Town first team fixture and share their success with our home crowd.”