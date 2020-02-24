THE life of a suffragette and campaigner is to be celebrated in a song and story.
Suffragette Hannah Mitchell, will be celebrated in song and story at Barningham Village Hall on Saturday March 14. The Hard Way, by award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Louise Jordan, tells Hannah’s story from beginning to end.
Robin Brooks, of Barningham Village Hall Committee, said: “Hannah Mitchell, though not as well-known as Emmeline Pankhurst, played a key role in the movement for women’s suffrage. Her story resonates today when she would be described as a politician, an activist and a feminist but she lived at a time when, as a woman, it was a real challenge to be any of these.”
The show starts at 7.30 pm, tickets cost £10.50 for adults, £4.50 for children and £23 for families; telephone 01833-621203 or email rpbrooks72@gmail.com to reserve tickets or book online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk.