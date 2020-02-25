A SCHOOL campaign to increase its library for children has been boosted by a house builder.

Barratt Homes North East donated £250 of Waterstones vouchers to Tudhoe Colliery Primary School, which is fundraising for new non-fiction books so children in every class can develop their literacy, communication and social skills.

Helen Gates, sales advisor from Barratts' development at Merrington Park in nearby Spennymoor, visited the school last week to make the donation and hear from staff and children what a difference it will make.

She said: “It was wonderful to visit the teachers and pupils at Tudhoe Primary School, and we’re thrilled to hear that our book donation will be significantly contributing towards the school’s reading facilities.

"It is so important to encourage children to further their reading and spelling skills, not just inside school but outside too, and it is a pleasure to be able to assist with the education of pupils in the local area.”

Deputy headteacher Allison Boustead said: “We’d like to thank Barratt Homes North East for their wonderful donation of book vouchers.

"We can’t wait to spruce up our class libraries with some new books – the generous donation will really enhance our reading resources within the school and I know that the children will absolutely love reading them.”