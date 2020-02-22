AMATEUR actors and actresses are pulling out all the stops for a spectacular play of The Railway Children.
The Sedgefield Players production retelling the story of the prosperous Edwardian family forced into near poverty in the rural north of England, will take place at Sedgefield Parish Hall next month.
There will be four chances to see the production at the site which is being directed by Sarah Atkinson and choreographed by Tom Guest.
It involves all sections of the Sedgefield Players and The Sedgefield Players Youth Section (SPYS).
The three main characters, Bobbie, Peter and Phyliss are played by Kelsey White, Kerion O’Donnell and Emily Legender and are on stage for the majority of the play. The rest of the players will take on various roles and ensemble characters.
Following the performances in March, the players will then take the production to the Isle of Man to mark their Easter festival of plays.
Tickets for the production are available from Tickety Boo, on High Street, in Sedgefield.
Drama enthusiasts can also find tickets, dates and timings at sedgefieldplayers.co.uk or by calling 07957-104434.