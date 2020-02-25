A VETERINARY nurse organised a raffle to raise funds to help an Australian wildlife charity.

After seeing the widespread destruction caused by the bushfire crisis, Emmie Louise Parsons, from Wilson Veterinary Group, in Bishop Auckland, decided to set up the raffle to support WIRES, an Australian wildlife rescue charity.

The raffle raised £695, running from January 29 to February 12 when the winners were announced.

Initially the practice wanted to send medication and supplies over to the country, but upon realising that wasn't a possibility, Mrs Parsons decided to organise a raffle to raise funds instead.

The WIRES charity focuses on rehabilitating and preserving the country's wildlife, as well as helping and treating animals who managed to survive the widespread destruction.

She said: "I am overwhelmed by the response of the community, local businesses, nursing staff and other members of Wilson Veterinary Group who supported this fantastic cause.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed raffle prizes alongside those that supported by purchasing raffle tickets and those making donations, and a very special thank you to my amazing colleagues for their support.”

After her efforts to raise the funds, Mrs Parsons was nominated for a Nettie award for demonstrating the VetPartners company values.