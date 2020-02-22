PLANS for a ceremonial beacon to help mark a milestone anniversary of VE Day have been approved by council bosses.

Last month, Durham County Council verified proposals for a gas-fuelled structure on land at Front Street, in Fishburn.

The application from the village’s parish council is linked to the 75-year anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

It is hoped the 5m high structure will be erected in time for official Victory in Europe Day celebrations between May 8 and 10.

The stainless steel beacon will be mounted on a concrete base on the village green near St Catherines Church and includes a ‘decorative basket’.

It will also be used for other commemorative events when towns, parishes and communities are encouraged to get involved with the nationwide lighting of beacons.

During consultation,The Parochial Church Council of the Upper Skerne, which owns the land, supported the project.

However, Sedgefield Town Council noted that it would be “more appropriate and sustainable to have an environmentally-friendly permanent alternative to a gas-fuelled beacon.”

Planners noted that as the beacon would only be lit for specific events, the “impact on climate change is considered to be minimal.”

Durham County Council’s planning authority gave the green light to the beacon on Friday, February 21.

A decision report reads: “The limited height at five metres and the slender design of the beacon will lead to the beacon having a negligible impact on the residents

amenity.

“The structure is not considered to be overbearing with the height being lower than the adjacent trees, street lights and telegraph poles.”

It goes on to say: “The beacon will provide a sculptural feature that would not be overly obtrusive or dominant within this landscape setting.”