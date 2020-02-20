A TOWN council is ensuring the sacrifices made during both World Wars are remembered.

Ferryhill Town Council recently installed new memorial benches to commemorate anniversaries relating to the First and Second World Wars in the Town Hall gardens, the ashes garden at Duncombe Cemetery, Dean Bank Recreation Park, Mainsforth Sports Complex and the Surtees Doorstep Green.

Mayor of Ferryhill, Councillor Joe Makepeace said: “The new benches are metal framed with different colourful designs on the back rest and will replace old benches around the town.

“It is very fitting that the commemorative benches have been installed this year as we prepare to commemorate, in May, 75 years since the end of World War II.”

The mayor will host an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day at Ferryhill Sports and Education Centre on Friday, May 8, from 7pm to 11pm. It will include a quiz, music from the Second World War era from The Vintage Singer and optional fancy dress. Tickets are available from Ferryhill Town Hall at a cost of £10 each and will include a hot beef sandwich.

A raffle on the night will raise funds for the mayor’s chosen charities, the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust and Ferryhill Scout Group.