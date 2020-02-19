A SCHOOL has launched a charity challenge with the goal of fundraising for worthy causes.

King James I Academy, in Bishop Auckland, organises a host of events and activities throughout the year, and for 2020 the school have chosen to arrange a £10,000 charity challenge.

The event aims to raise £10,000 for a variety of worthy organisations, both local and national, between January of this year and January 2021.

Each half term, year groups from seven to 11 will be allocated a different charity and their fundraising efforts will be donated at the end of the time period.

The school totaliser will keep track of their year group efforts and their contribution towards fulfilling the overall academy goal.

Over the next year, the school will be supporting the British Heart Foundation, Stray Aid Local Animal Rescue, Butterwick Hospice, West Auckland Food Bank and The Offside Trust - Safeguarding Children in Sport.

Local businesses or members of the community who would like to donate can contact the main reception at King James.

Nick Grieveson, head teacher at the school, said: "As educators, it is our job to ensure that students leave our academy well qualified and able to achieve their ambitions whatever they may be.

“However, at King James we also want to teach our young people about the positive impact they can have in their community and in the wider world.

“Fundraising initiatives encourage students to work together and get involved in something worthwhile, but they also promote kindness, understanding and tolerance.

“Raising £10,000 will certainly be a challenge but we are determined to achieve our goal."