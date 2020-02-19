FAMILIES are invited to take part in an arts and crafts week this half term at a historic castle.
Auckland Castle, in Bishop Auckland, is including family activities within its admission until Sunday, February 23.
This includes sketching packs filled with tools to help visitors create their own masterpiece inspired by stories of the 900-year-old castle. Visitors can have a go at making their own personalised seal, a special symbol that the powerful Prince Bishops used when they lived in the castle, as part of half-term craft sessions in the former private palaces new learning rooms.
This marks the start of a new family activities programme, which will run throughout the school holidays at Auckland Castle.
For Easter, the castle will have a springtime theme with face-painting sessions in the learning rooms from Saturday, April 4, to Sunday, April 19. An Easter trail will encourage youngsters to explore the Deer Park to discover hidden eggs and chocolate treats.
Easter planting sessions will also offer an opportunity to get hands-on with horticulture to create a biodegradable pot which can be used for planting herbs to take home and watch grow.
See aucklandproject.org/whats-on