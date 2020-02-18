YOUNGSTERS are hooked on nature thanks to a partnership to help educate and improve the river habitat of the River Wear.

Bishop Auckland and District Angling Club has been working with pupils from Toft Hill Primary School to improve the river which is being affected by global warming.

Working with the Wear Rivers Trust hundreds of trees have been planted along the banks of Escomb along with willow weaving.

The group hope this will provide a better wildlife habitat and protect the river banks from flooding which is on the rise.

A spokesperson from Bishop Auckland and District Angling Club said: "At the club we are keen to educate the children about their local river and the importance of maintaining river habitat as it’s their future. We are encouraging children to get out more this year and are aiming to work with more youngsters to get them off the xbox and get them out in the fresh air. We will be running some free fly fishing sessions for juniors and adults of all ages who show an interest in the sport or would like to take up a new hobby.

The club provides coaching by fully qualified instructors.

If anyone is interested in learning to fish email enquires memberssecretary@bishopaucklamdanglingclub.com or visit bishopaucklandanglingclub.com for more information.