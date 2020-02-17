TOWN ambassadors are making plans to launch a website with hopes that it will put their town on the map.

Developments are underway on the website which will work to promote tourism in Bishop Auckland.

Town ambassadors aim to launch the website by March of this year.

The website will include events, town history, new developments and suggestions for tourists.

Chris Percival, town ambassador in Bishop Auckland, said: "The website is currently work in progress and moving forward.

"The aim is to promote the town, it's history and local events within the town, alongside things to do, where to eat, and accommodation, while also having a copy of the town map of which there will be hard copies to distribute around the town.

"With tourism in the town and surrounding area expected to rise due to ongoing developments in the town, the website will hopefully help to encourage visitors and investors alike."

Bishop Auckland and Shildon Area Action Partnership helped to fund the project.

To volunteer to help with the website launch, it's content and developments, contact Town Ambassadors on Facebook, or Mr Percival on 07765-561437