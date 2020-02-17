A NEW clubhouse could be built for a growing village cricket team.

Hunwick Cricket Club, which is located just off Hepworth Lane, is currently home to a small clubhouse but plans have been drawn up for an upgrade.

The proposal, submitted to Durham County Council for planning permission, details a new clubhouse, built on the site of the current one with a first-floor extension. The ground floor will feature dressing rooms for both home and away teams, a bar and lounge as well as toilets. The upstairs will act as a function room for the club.

The team was founded in 1894 and has been playing on the same ground for more than 100 years. It now has several teams competing including two juniors and three seniors.

Durham County Councillor Fraser Tinsley said: “Hunwick Cricket Club have gone from strength to strength in recent years.

"They have come a long way from the days of playing on the school field and are now a focus for the village community.

"It's a huge testament to all the volunteers down there and particularly John Pratt who is the driving force of the club.”

The planning application is pending consideration.