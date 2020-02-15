VOLUNTEERS are wanted for a new 'Sporting Memories' club at a town's football club.

The Sporting Memories Foundation and Bishop Auckland FC are launching a new weekly group at Heritage Park to support older sports fans and players living with dementia, depression or are socially isolated – and has received funding from the County Durham Community Foundation’s Community Grants Funding Programme.

The group will bring older sports fans together by engaging them in social activities and helping them to recall memories of watching or playing sport, reawakening positive thoughts and feelings. Members will make new friends, share anecdotes and are encouraged to take part in physical activity at the group.

The weekly clubs, which are free to attend, rely on volunteers to run and are looking for people to facilitate or support the new club every Thursday morning between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Susie Brindley from The Sporting Memories Foundation said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Bishop Auckland FC, a club steeped in history, heritage and success.”

Terry Jackson, Director at the Club said: “The Sporting Memories Foundation is a wonderful initiative and we at Bishop Auckland Football Club are delighted to be partnering such a worthwhile cause. We look forward to playing our part in what will no doubt be a Heritage Park success story.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at the group, a training session has been arranged at the club on March 12 at 10.30am

For more information, please call Terry Jackson on 07811-159403 or email terry.jackson@bishopafc.com.