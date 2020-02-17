A SCHOOL is creating its own wildflower meadow – enabling children to develop practical skills and learn about the natural world.

Aycliffe Village Primary School received about 75 wildflower plants from science-based technology company 3M, working in partnership with the charity Earth Restoration Service, and staff from the company's Newton Aycliffe site have helped staff and pupils to plant them in the school grounds.

Called the Flutter Flower project, the school will re-introduce wild flowers species which in turn will support the return of native species of insects to the area.

The donation includes cheddar pink, wild basil, lady’s bedstraw, wild clary and red valerian which will valuable provide food sources and coverage for birds, butterflies and other insects.

The school has also got a signed certificate of recognition from the charity’s patron Joanna Lumley, as well as educational resources about reflowering and reforestation.

The school's science coordinator Joanne Vest said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the children to learn practical skills, from using tools to teamwork, as well as about the natural world. We’re very excited to be part of something that will make a genuine difference to the local ecosystem and wildlife. This direct and positive impact on the planet will be something our children can be very proud of; they will remember their role in it for many years to come.”

Romy Kenyon, sustainability projects manager from 3M, said: “Sustainability and environmental conservation are principles close to 3M’s heart and are ones that are increasingly important to young people. Ninety seven per cent of wildflower meadows have been lost since the 1930s and the flying insect population has reduced by 75 per cent in the last 25 years. We hope that this collaboration between Earth Restoration Service, 3M and Aycliffe Village Primary School will help to redress this and enhance the pupils’ environmental understanding.”

Earth Restoration Service connects sponsors, who provide trees and plants, with landowners, who volunteer spaces such as schools and disused private land. It aims to plant 50,000 trees and enough flowers to attract 20 million insects across 1,000 sites by World Earth on April 22 and to inspire volunteers, educate young people and improve the local ecosystem.

Since the 1930s, more than half the UK's ancient woodland has been destroyed and 60 per cent of the country’s animal and plant species have declined in the past 50 years.