YOUNGSTERS were given a political masterclass by their newly elected MP, during a visit to the school.

Dehenna Davison, MP for Bishop Auckland, observed a politics lesson at Barnard Castle School and was invited to speak to sixth form students who are studying the subject at A Level.

Ms Davison also met with headteacher, Tony Jackson and was given a tour of the school where she took part in a question-and-answer session.

The MP was the first ever Conservative to win the Bishop Auckland seat, which has been held by Labour since 1935.

A total of 44,936 votes were cast in the constituency of Bishop Auckland, with many in parts of Teesdale and Weardale having to battle snow and poor weather to take part in the election.

Ms Davison won 24,067 votes, almost 8,000 more than Ms Goodman, of the Labour Party who got 16,105 votes.

Liberal Democrat Ray Georgeson got 2,133 votes while the Brexit party’s Nicholas Brown got 2,500 votes.

The turn out was just over 65 per cent.

Following her successful election campaign in December 2019, Ms Davison was recently selected as a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Ms Davison said: “It was such a pleasure to visit Barney school and meet so many enthusiastic students. They certainly asked some difficult questions, but showed brilliant insight into some of the challenges facing young people today.

“Barnard Castle School is so important to the town, not only as the second biggest employer, but also as valued members of the community.

“I look forward to working with them more closely in the years ahead.”

Headteacher Tony Jackson added: “We were delighted to welcome Ms Davison to Barney and to introduce her to our sixth form students, some of whom have ambitions to carve out careers in politics.

“As the leading independent school and one of the larger organisations within the Bishop Auckland constituency, we are always keen to engage with our local MP and our community.”

“Our students took a great deal away from the experience, finding Ms Davison’s fresh and contemporary approach to her role both engaging and inspiring.

"I hope Ms Davison will become a regular visitor to Barney and I’d like to wish her all the very best in her new position on the Home Affairs Select Committee and as our Member of Parliament.”

Barnard Castle School is open to children aged four to 18.