A YOUNG boxer's hard work paid off at a youth championship match.

Daniel Grainger, from Spennymoor, won in the 43-46kg category at the Tyne, Tees and Wear Youth Championships held at Boldon Community Centre.

The 16-year-old trains at Bishop Auckland Boxing Club with coach Matty Stephenson, who has been impressed by Daniel's progress.

Mr Stephenson said: “He has excelled massively in the past year and I’m excited about the future.

“He trains every day of the week and even goes on runs before school, and he has shown massive amounts of dedication for a 16-year-old.”

The win is Daniel’s second title in the space of five months, having already won the National Development Championships last October.

This weekend, Daniel will be competing in the national rounds of youth championships in Coventry.

Mr Stephenson said: “He has already come so far and I’m optimistic about this weekend."

Daniel said: “I was over the moon that all my hard work and dedication in the gym paid off, I felt great in there.

"Matty is a top coach and has brought my boxing skills on massively - he constantly pushes me to my limits to get the best version of me on fight night, I couldn’t thank him enough for all his time and effort."

To start boxing or to join the team, follow Bishop Auckland Boxing Club on Facebook, or contact head coach Mr Stephenson on 07972-718793