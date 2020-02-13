GLOBETROTTING youngsters have experienced travel and tourism thanks to a school trip.

Students from Greenfield Community College – which has sites in Newton Aycliffe and Shildon –were given the chance to make new connections on a trip to a Spanish school where they stayed in family homes.

There they were able to learn about Spanish culture, experience a different landscape and share new experiences with others.

The students created meaningful relationships with children from Spain, Norway, France and Croatia to explore Europe’s tracks as part of the Erasmus trip.

The group and accompanying staff completed two breathtaking treks, and explored the city of Alicante.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was amazing to see how the students really pushed themselves in new surroundings and living in a new culture for the week.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our group of students. Greenfield Community College are committed to encouraging and developing learning opportunities such as this. The students have learned so much about themselves and others, learning more about collaboration, gaining confidence and being resilient when facing new challenges. It has been a memorable experience for all."