A COMMUNITY has rallied together to raise funds to fight a debilitating disease in memory of their friend.
Maureen Simpson, originally of Witton Park, near Bishop Auckland, died at the age of 69, in 2017, after battling motor neurone disease.
Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves.
It causes weakness that gets worse over time.
Since her death, Mrs Simpson's friends and family have done everything they can to raise funds in aid of the disease.
On Saturday, Mrs Simpson’s loved ones flocked to the Witton Park Methodist Church – where she was a member – for a coffee morning.
The community has raised £1,350 for the County Durham and Darlington Motor Neurone Disease Association in just one year.
Her husband Jimmy, said: “She was very bubbly and always worked to help the community.
"She would be overwhelmed if she knew how much has been raised in her memory."