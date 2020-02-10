A SPORTING event for primary school children is expanding.

The Bishop Auckland Dash! will be hosted at Eleven Arches and joins the established events in Durham and Sedgefield.

Last year, around 4,000 children from 60 schools across the county ran, jumped and threw in qualifying events, with over 1,200 going on to compete in two Dash! finals nights.

Sarah Price, manager of Sedgefield School Sport Partnership, which helps to organises the events, said: “The Dash! series is a fantastic celebration of sport and physical activity for the whole community. A shared experience, that highlights the many benefits of an active lifestyle. The Sedgefield Dash! remains one of our most highly anticipated and most enjoyed events of the school year.

“We are extremely excited to be adding the Bishop Auckland Dash! to the calendar this year and provide this fantastic opportunity to the children of Bishop Auckland and surrounding areas.

“The inaugural Bishop Auckland Dash! is one not to be missed!”

Schools can sign up by visiting: dothedash.co.uk